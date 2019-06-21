Police: Sex offender on parole arrested on Santa Rosa High School campus

A registered sex offender on parole was arrested Thursday on the Santa Rosa High School campus, police said.

As a sex offender, Liam Atkins, 53, is not allowed to be on a school campus, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release. The Santa Rosa parole office alerted police around 9:30 a.m. that Atkins was likely on the campus.

Several students were at the high school for summer programs, police said.

Liam, whom police identified as homeless, has a history of sex offenses in Sonoma County dating to 1981, when he was 15.

In 1989, he was sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a junior high school student, according to news reports. He later served another three-year term for trying to molest two women at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

In 2005, he was arrested on an allegation that he approached two women inside a restroom at the Santa Rosa transit mall.