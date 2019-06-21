Roy Moore will defy Trump, run again for US Senate seat in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Roy Moore, the polarizing Alabama Republican who lost a Senate campaign in 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct, said Thursday that he would seek a rematch in next year’s election.

His decision was an unsurprising act of defiance against many of his party’s national leaders, including President Donald Trump, who recently publicly warned him away from another Senate bid. Republican officials fear that if Moore were to win the party’s nomination in March, he would jeopardize their prospects of defeating the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Doug Jones, and of recapturing a seat they had long controlled with ease.

“The people of Alabama are not only angry, but they’re going to act on that anger,” Moore, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court who built a reputation as a champion of the evangelical right, said in Montgomery, the Alabama capital. “The people of Alabama are tired of politicians saying one thing and doing another.”

In a warm ballroom with a piano and a pair of ornate staircases, Moore detailed his grievances against Republican officials in Washington, predicting that the campaign arm of Senate Republicans would run “a smear campaign” against him. The go-it-alone tone of Moore’s news conference was familiar, a 2019 edition of his past campaigns.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, said, “We’ll be opposing Roy Moore vigorously.”

Even before Moore made his announcement, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, said he would not vote for him. Instead, Shelby said he was trying to recruit Jeff Sessions to run for the seat he held for 20 years before he became Trump’s first attorney general.

And Moore’s more liberal opponents vowed to defeat him one way or another.

“Roy Moore? Really?” Jones’ campaign asked on Twitter on Thursday. “Here we go again.”

Moore’s new campaign will test his standing among the Republican voters he cultivated — many of them white, evangelical conservatives from the state’s rural counties — as he became one of Alabama’s most divisive political figures of the past 50 years. His efforts to hold public office beyond the judiciary have faltered, sometimes in Republican primaries, and many Republicans have proved allergic to his uncompromising views or, more recently, his reputation as an accused predator.

Still, in 2017, Moore came tantalizingly close to winning a Senate seat despite allegations that he had touched or made inappropriate sexual advances toward teenage girls when he was in his 30s.