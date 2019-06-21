Missing Santa Rosa man with dementia found safe

The Santa Rosa man with dementia who went missing after a trip to Santa Rosa Plaza Thursday afternoon has been found safe and reunited with his family, according to Santa Rosa police.

Charles Ortega, 67, left the downtown mall around 2 p.m. and did not return home, police said. Authorities believe he may have gotten lost after leaving the mall.

He was located with the help of a passing citizen.

