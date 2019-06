Hong Kong protests flare anew after demands unmet

HONG KONG — More than 1,000 protesters blocked Hong Kong police headquarters into the night Friday, while others took over major streets as the tumult over the city's future showed no signs of abating.

The latest protest came after a deadline passed the previous day for the government to meet demands over highly unpopular extradition bills that many see as eroding the territory's judicial independence.

Police called for the demonstrators to disperse but did not immediately take firm action to remove them.

While the protest began peacefully, the presence again of demonstrators on busy Harcourt Road and in the lobby of the Revenue Tower raised the possibility of violent confrontations.

"I now appeal to the members of the public to leave as soon as possible," police spokeswoman Yolanda Yu said at a news conference.

Outside, activist Joshua Wong called on police to answer demands over heavy-handed tactics used during a mass protest on June 12, including the firing of 150 rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds, and the beating of unarmed protesters by police with truncheons.

"We ... urge police to apologize to the people" over the use of such tactics and their labeling of the gathering as a riot, Wong said.

Police seemed reluctant to use force Friday even as the protesters shut down roads in the center of Hong Kong.

While anger seemed to be turning away from civil authorities and toward the police, the mostly black-clad protesters continued to try to shut down the entire government complex, as they have tried off-and-on for the past two weeks.

During the afternoon, some sought to build barriers on Connaught Road, the main thoroughfare in the area known as Admiralty, building barriers of stones, pylons and other materials at hand, at one time temporarily blocking in a police van.

The auxiliary bishop of Hong Kong's Catholic diocese, the Rev. Joseph Ha, appealed to the protesters to avoid violence. He warned that public opinion could turn against them.

"You have already been on the roads for a long time," he said on Cable TV Hong Kong. "You've already done a lot. You have already expressed very clearly your hopes and wishes. But I am really worried about your personal safety. ... Please, absolutely, do not use violence."

Protest leaders have said they are determined to keep up the pressure on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who has shelved but not abandoned the extradition legislation. She has insisted the bills are needed to uphold justice, but critics see them as part of a campaign by Beijing to diminish Hong Kong's democratic institutions.

"I myself am not the type to get involved in violence," student protester Brian Chow said. "I'll just carry on sitting here, sing some Christian hymns, show our resistance, and keep the government paralyzed until it responds to us."

Another student, who would only give her first name, Yvonne, said she was determined to maintain the movement's momentum.

"I'm going to carry on coming out, and carry on protesting," she said.

Many protesters have been wary of giving their full names and some have obscured their features with facemasks to guard their identities against potential retribution from government or school authorities.

Government offices were ordered closed Friday "due to security considerations," and hearings at the Legislative Council were suspended.

Since the confrontations June 12, police have eased their approach, hoping to avoid a replay of 2014 protests, when officers unleashed 87 rounds of tear gas at protesters in the same location as the current protests. When the smoke from that response cleared, bigger crowds returned, angrier than before, and didn't leave for nearly three months.