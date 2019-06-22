Santa Rosa woman’s dog captures top honors in 2019 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma

Rather than scoring dogs on their prestigious American Kennel Club pedigrees, judges of the World’s Ugliest Dog competition scored pooches on their weird looks.

Scamp the Tramp, a small mutt with dreadlocks owned by a Santa Rosa woman, took the top prize Friday evening among 19 pooches at the 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma.

The top dog and owner Yvonne Morones earned a trip to New York to appear on the “Today” show. Also, Morones got $1,500 cash, plus an additional $1,500 to donate to an animal shelter.

The annual premier event at the fair again drew national attention for its spectacular array of unfortunate looking dogs. Entrants representing the nation’s span, from Sebastopol east to New Jersey, went nose to nose.

Several of the dogs in the ballyhooed contest already are celebrities in their own right. Puka, a pit bull with a cleft lip, has over 37,000 Instagram followers, along with his best friend, a tortoise named Rocket Larry. And returning contestants like Himisaboo, a Chinese Crested Hairless-Dachsund mix with a Donald Trump-style combover hairdo, have attracted loyal followings over the years.

The competition is not just about canines with odd appearances. Many of the pooches have been rescued from puppy mills or shelters, and the contest organizers aim to raise awareness of the many dogs in need of loving homes.

Sadly, last year’s world champion was not represented at Friday’s competition. Zsa Zsa, a 9-year-old English bulldog who took home the dubious honor in 2018, passed away only a few weeks after being crowned World’s Ugliest Dog.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.