Chris Smith: Don’t miss the giant potato on its summer roadtrip

THE 4-TON SPUD: Do catch Gaye LeBaron’s column on the Big Idaho Potato Truck, and on Luther Burbank’s role in the creation of the king of the taters: the russet.

You might also cross off a major entry to your bucket list by going this week to see the enormous model of a russet gracing the truck that crisscrosses America for the Idaho Potato Commission.

This spud is about 10 feet wide, 28 feet long. We’ve lived in places smaller than the potato’s interior.

The giant red truck hauling it is set to arrive Sunday evening at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Home & Gardens.

Potato-themed activities will enliven a free event at the historic landmark from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The truck then will roll to Sebastopol, where it will rest outside the Western Sonoma County Museum on Main Street and will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Isn’t it good the great russet didn’t visit creator Burbank’s “chosen spot of all this earth” two weeks ago?

That potato would have baked.

...

TWO GUYS have for 30-some years led an early morning, three-day-a-week fitness class at the YMCA in Santa Rosa. Jerry Lyman is the younger.

He’s 70.

His pal Ralph Harms, who founded the class, attends faithfully and fills in as instructor when Lyman can’t be there, is 83.

In three decades, Harms points out, “We’ve never missed a class. Either he did it or I did it, all those years.”

About 30 adults start their Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the class that’s called Y’s Way to Fitness. Say it aloud.

For 45 minutes, they stretch, do floor exercises, hoist weights.

“We’re working the body head to toe,” Harms says. He led the fitness class at the Sonoma County Family YMCA for 13 years before turning it over, coming on 20 years ago, to Lyman.

“Quite the dynamic duo,” observes Michelle Head, the Y’s chief operations officer. To her, the longevity of the class is but one of its marvels.

It’s “really not just about exercise or strengthening the body,” Head says, “but also about nourishing the mind and the spirit and building a welcoming, inclusive community.”

After class, members go for breakfast together. They gather to celebrate birthdays and circle ’round when a class buddy suffers a loss or hardship.

It all sounds quite good for the heart.

...

YOU FINNISH? You don’t need to be in order to treat yourself to the presence in your home of one or two kids from Finland in July.

Lisa Harjack, who’s brought oodles of exchange students to Sonoma County over the years, tells of having a tough time finding host families for a few Finnish teens who’ll be here July 11 to 27.

The visitors, aged 14 to 17, stay busy with activities in and around Santa Rosa nearly every day, but there is some free weekend time to hang and tour with their hosts.

Mostly, says Harjack, “I’m just looking for a pillow for their heads and a plate at the table.” She can be reached at haulnem1@sbcglobal.net.

What history suggests the young visitors will be most eager to see: the redwoods.

Notes Harjack, “Their English is pretty good.”

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.