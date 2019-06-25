SRJC to remove 200-year-old landmark oak tree over safety concerns

Sometime between George Washington and John Adams’ presidencies, an acorn sprouted on land that is now Santa Rosa Junior College’s football field.

Two centuries later, the 45-foot Valley Oak tree will meet its demise at the hands of chainsaws and progress.

It seems the tree, which sits 3 feet beyond the north end zone and within the running track’s surrounding oval, is nearing its end of life and is likely to suffer “catastrophic failure” within the next 10 years.

That’s what an arborist’s report concluded, college spokeswoman Erin Bricker said.

The college is replacing the football field and track, which requires excavating soils and compacting a new subgrade across the entire field, including the area around the tree. The $4.5 million project should be finished by Nov. 1. The baseball, softball and soccer fields also are being renovated and reconfigured.

School officials had hoped to save the tree, which was carefully avoided when the Bear Cubs’ field and track was installed years ago.

But during the renovation planning, officials evaluated the tree’s health and found it likely wouldn’t survive many more years and could be hazardous in the meantime.

“The report came back and said as a result of all the work being done on the field, ‘the tree would likely have catastrophic failure within 10 years, and it could be sooner,’” Bricker said. “With a report like that, it is a safety hazard. We have to first consider before anything else the safety of our students or any other attendee walking under the tree.

“As a result, we decided to take the tree out.”

The Valley Oak, the largest oak species found in California, can grow to be more than 100 feet tall and live for 300 years.

The oak and other indigenous flora has been a symbol of SRJC since early on. The school was started in 1918 with classes at Santa Rosa High School.

Several years later, the Board of Trustees began eyeing a plot of land just north of the high school that could be the perfect home for the expanding college.

Famed horticulturist Luther Burbank had long hoped the 40-acre site would be turned into a park, but funds could never be raised for the project, according to the college. Rights to the property were secured in 1930 and construction of Pioneer Hall began in October.

“The old indigenous Valley Oak trees are the honored monarch of our landscape, which hosts many other native plants as well,” the SRJC boasts.

Sometime later, the football field and track were built, carefully avoiding several large oak trees between classrooms and athletic fields.

During construction, two large oaks were left — the one in the end zone and another further north inside the track’s northeast curve.

In 1977, graphic artist Doug Offenbacher designed SRJC’s official logo with oak leaves and acorns, reinforcing the legacy of the species in school lore.

Students live their scholastic lives surrounded by trees, more than 1,400 trees of 400 species on the main campus grounds alone, according to a school inventory.

Few seemed to know the fate of the football-field tree.

“Huh, I didn’t even realize it was in the middle of the field,” said Marco Escobar, who was walking through campus last week. “I guess if they’re redoing the field it has to go.”