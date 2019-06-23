DUI suspect arrested after early-morning chase starting in Rohnert Park

A Santa Rosa man is being held without bail after a chase that started early Saturday in Rohnert Park, wound through Santa Rosa and ended after Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies deployed spike strips on Highway 101.

Shortly after 1 a.m., an officer with the Rohnert Park police officer saw a Dodge Durango speed past him northbound on Snyder Lane near Southwest Boulevard. The driver ran a red light and refused to stop, and police gave chase, according to a department news release.

Rohnert Park police requested aid from the CHP, sheriff’s deputies, and Santa Rosa officers as the chase wound through south Santa Rosa, doubled back toward Rohnert Park on Stony Point Road, and then turned again to lead law enforcement through northwest Santa Rosa, police said.

The Durango traveled as fast as 100 mph during the chase, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

About 30 minutes after the pursuit started, deputies were able to lay spike strips in front of the Durango as it drove southbound on Highway 101 near Highway 12, deflating its tires as a CHP helicopter arrived on scene, Rohnert Park police said.

The driver then got out of the Durango and was taken into custody.

Nobody was injured during the pursuit, said Rohnert Park Sgt. Nick Labonte.

“It’s good to get a drunk driver off the road,” Labonte said.

Celicio B. Leon, 34, was arrested on several charges including felony evading police and driving under the influence. He was on probation for a previous DUI charge that led to his license being suspended and may face additional charges. Leon was being held without bail Saturday in the Sonoma County Jail.

