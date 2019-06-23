2 injured when motorcycle collides with tour bus outside of Healdsburg

Two people were hospitalized after the motorcycle they were on collided with a tour bus Saturday afternoon on Dry Creek Road northwest of Healdsburg.

Cloverdale Fire Battalion Chief Rick Blackmon said the male driver of the motorcycle had major abdominal injuries and was airlifted from the wreck, near the intersection with Dutcher Creek Road.

The female passenger on the motorcycle suffered moderate injuries, Blackmon said, and both were taken to Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa.

It was too early to attribute fault for the crash, which was reported via 911 call shortly before 3 p.m., said Officer Elsy Gonzalez with the CHP.

The motorcycle appeared to have struck the left side of the bus, and both vehicles appeared to have been headed northwest, officials said. The bus was operated by Pure Luxury Transportation, based in Petaluma.

The area is popular destination for wine tasters, and the company offers wine tours in the area.

The driver of the bus, who did not appear to be injured, declined to comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.