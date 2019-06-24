Glimpses of darkness in accused Golden State Killer's early years

The Times is especially grateful to the women who agreed to tell their stories, in the hope that it would shed greater light on the struggles of women everywhere who were raped at a time when victims of sexual assault were stigmatized or expected to overcome their trauma with little support or expectation of justice.

It draws on firsthand accounts of crime victims, case detectives, neighbors and family members of the man accused of 13 murders and blamed for 50 rapes and sexual assaults. Those narratives are bolstered by confidential documents, court records, and newspaper, radio and television archives housed at libraries and public history centers across the state. Experts in forensic psychology and rape provided context and explanation.

The news in April 2018 that California law enforcement declared the Golden State Killer case solved after 44 years with the arrest of a retired truck mechanic marked the beginning of a very long investigation by the Los Angeles Times that culminates in this special report.

The California sun caught the light in Bonnie Colwell’s long, honey-blond hair as she stood in the gravel commons of Sierra College.

It was her sophomore year. She worked as a lab assistant in the science department, responsible for a small menagerie of rats, rattlesnakes and orphaned birds. She had brought two of her charges, a young great horned owl and a starling, to practice flying.

The owl, not yet fledged, grabbed Bonnie’s shoulder as the starling launched from the top of her head and wildly into the air, only to return to the safety of the teenager’s loose hair.

The spectacle drew the attention of a stocky, grinning man Bonnie had never noticed before. Joe DeAngelo was thick-muscled and dough-faced, with an odd jounce to his gait. He was five years older than the 18-year-old sophomore. He made a beeline across the open space to her.

Soon, the 23-year-old Vietnam War veteran was showing up at the science lab where Bonnie worked, joining conversations with her and other students. By the end of the first week, he asked Bonnie out.

She said yes to this easy talker, a suitor with an appealing swagger and a penchant for muscle cars.

To Bonnie, he was an energetic and worldly Vietnam vet, an impression strengthened by the fingertip he said was clipped by a bullet during river patrol in the Mekong Delta. Stray fire, he explained coolly.

From Joe, Bonnie learned the rituals of bullfighting on late-night television. He taught her how to lean into canyon curves as she sat behind him on his Honda motorcycle, her nose buried in the smell of English Leather, and how to drive his royal blue Road Runner with the growling engine.

He handed Bonnie a Browning .22 rifle and took her dove hunting by the American River, and she followed nervously as they jumped the fence onto a defense contractor’s property to illegally spear frogs. She once saw Joe shoot a vulture out of the sky.

Joe became Bonnie’s guide to life outside her sheltered, sometimes stifling home.

He coaxed her to take risks and to experiment, to scuba dive and join him in the pitch-black holes of wells. He pushed further, ignoring her boundaries of fear and discomfort. He had an air of superiority, as if he was above the rules. Bonnie saw in him both the light and the dawning dark.

Soon, there was a ring and an engagement. And a night of terror.

Almost half a century later, Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 73, stands accused of being one of America’s most prolific serial killers. The ex-cop turned mechanic is said to have unleashed an extended spasm of violence in the 1970s and ‘80s: Nearly 60 home invasions; 50 rapes; 13 murders. At least 106 victims. When and if there is a trial — the multicounty case is years from going to a jury, and DeAngelo is noticeably deteriorating in jail — prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty. He has not entered a plea.

Prosecutors say he ranged across the state, from Sacramento to Orange County. At every stop in his alleged evolution from burglar and prowler to dog killer, rapist and serial murderer, they say, he escaped detection to start anew under another sobriquet: the Cordova Cat Burglar, the Visalia Ransacker, the East Area Rapist, the Creek Killer, the Diamond Knot Killer, the Original Night Stalker.