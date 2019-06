Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits California’s Humboldt County near Pacific Coast

SCOTIA — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit off the coast of Humboldt County on Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency says the earthquake struck at 8:53 p.m. at a spot 17.3 miles southwest of Scotia, a town of 850 people.

The earthquake had a depth of 5.6 miles and was felt throughout the region, including in Mendocino and Fort Bragg.

There were no immediate reports of damage.