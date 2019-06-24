Turkey’s Erdogan loses big in Istanbul election redo

ISTANBUL — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey suffered the biggest defeat of his political career Sunday as his candidate for Istanbul mayor conceded defeat in a repeat election, two months after Erdogan’s party forced the cancellation of the same vote after it lost.

The result wrests control over the country’s largest city from Erdogan, ending his party’s 25-year dominance of the city. Opponents say such a loss cracks the president’s aura of invincibility and could be the beginning of the end of his 16-year rule over the country.

Istanbul is Erdogan’s home as well as political base, where he began his political career as mayor.

And while Erdogan has acquired sweeping powers under a new presidential system and controls all of the levers of power, a degree of democracy has remained as he has always sought legitimacy through the ballot box and assured citizens of the integrity of the process.

The ANKA news agency reported that with 100% of votes counted, the opposition candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, led with 54%, compared with 45% for Erdogan’s chosen candidate, Binali Yildirim.

Two hours after polls closed, Yildirim went on national television and conceded defeat.

“As of now, my competitor Imamoglu is leading. I congratulate him, wish him success,” he said. “I wish our friend Ekrem Imamoglu will bring good services to Istanbul.”

Officials from the main opposition party, the People’s Republican Party, said they did not expect Erdogan’s party to challenge the result at the High Election Council because Yildirim had conceded so early.

Appearing at a news conference Sunday evening, Imamoglu said that “16 million Istanbul residents refreshed our belief in democracy and confidence in justice.”

He also called on Erdogan to work with him. “I am ready to work with you in harmony,” Imamoglu said. “I put myself up for that, and I announce this in front of all Istanbul people.”

Erdogan acknowledged the result an hour later. “The national will was manifested today one more time,” he said on Twitter. “I congratulate Ekrem Imamoglu who won the election according to unofficial results.”

Opposition supporters whistled in the streets as they caught the results on their cellphones in outdoor cafes. A car raced through the streets, honking its horn as after a soccer match.

The vote “shows democracy is resilient and elections still matter,” said Soner Cagaptay, the director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “Imamoglu won with a landslide — a 10-point lead — even though Erdogan mobilized all the state resources in this election.”

The mood had been tense in Istanbul during the day as people voted.

“The cancellation of the vote was completely unlawful and illegal,” said Hatice Eksioglu after casting her ballot. “I am certain that he will win, but I am afraid,” she said, referring to Erdogan.

Imamoglu, 49, is a former district mayor who was backed by an alliance of opposition parties, united by their rejection of Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian grip on Turkey.

This election was Imamoglu’s second victory. He first won the vote on March 31 by a small margin. But Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, or AKP, contested the results, and the High Election Council ordered the do-over.

Besides the blow to Erdogan’s image and prestige, the loss of Istanbul will have practical political consequences for the Turkish leader, analysts said.

“Losing Istanbul would mean losing a significant revenue source for AKP’s political machinery, ranging from subsidies to the party faithful to construction contracts and funds for pro-government media,” Asli Aydintasbas, a senior fellow with the European Council for Foreign Relations, said before the vote.

“It would set off a chain reaction that can herald early elections later this year or in 2020,” she said.