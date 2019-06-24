4-car crash adds to Highway 37 traffic woes during NASCAR race

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 23, 2019, 7:47PM
Updated 4 hours ago

A four-car collision sparked a grass fire along Highway 37 Sunday afternoon just as the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR race was ending nearby at Sonoma Raceway.

The crash occurred at 2:41 p.m. about a half-mile east of Lakeville Highway. A Subaru driver traveling eastbound on the highway about 60 mph didn’t notice traffic was at a stop ahead until it was too late, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.

The driver attempted to brake, but the car slammed into a minivan, which then struck the car in front of it, he said. The Subaru spun and struck another vehicle in the next lane before coming to rest in the grass median.

The Subaru then caught fire, and flame spread to the grass in the median.

However, the blaze was quickly extinguished by a Cal Fire unit that was nearby at the racetrack, said Capt. Brian Clarke with the Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department.

The driver of the Subaru and a passenger in the minivan were taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, Barclay said.

The crash shut down both lanes of Highway 37 for 10 minutes. The traffic impact was negligible, as some of the estimated 100,000 race fans already had started to leave and had snarled the roadway by the time the crash occurred, Barclay said.

