Sonoma County sheriff’s officials credited good Samaritans with helping catch a suspected arsonist and putting out the small fire burning along a major west Santa Rosa roadway.

About 3:50 p.m., Sunday 911 callers reported a possible arson fire on Fulton Road near Piner Road.

Deputies and firefighters responded and found people had put out the spot fire.

Deputies found the man nearby and witnesses identified him as the man responsible, officials said in a social media post. Deputies arrested Kevin Moore on suspicion of felony arson — deputies suspect he lit something and tossed it into the grass. The 30‑year‑old was booked into the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $10,000.

“Thank you to everyone who called 911, put out the fire and ultimately helped us arrest this person,” the official said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

