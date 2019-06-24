Pickup hits bicyclist in Glen Ellen crash

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2019, 8:55AM
Updated 25 minutes ago

A Santa Rosa man on a bike ride in Glen Ellen suffered major injuries when he was hit by a pickup, according to the CHP.

Davis Bjornstrom, 60, was pedaling his Trek bicycle about 4:50 p.m. Friday when he was struck by an oncoming truck at the intersection of London Ranch Road and Chauvet Road, said CHP Officer Marc Renspurger in a news release.

Glen Ellen resident Thomas Decker, 54, had been westbound on London Ranch Road in a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500. The CHP is investigating what caused Decker to drive into the rider, Renspurger said.

Bjornstrom was taken by ambulance to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Santa Rosa.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

