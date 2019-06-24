Crashes in Napa County kill two, injure two

Two people died and two others suffered major injuries in east Napa County crashes — one involving two motorcycles and the other a suspected DUI driver in a speeding Porsche, according to the CHP.

Sunday night about 10:45 p.m. an 18‑year‑old San Francisco woman died in a crash in front of the Silverado Country Club, east of the Silverado Trail. Driver Finnuala Hanifan, 21, of San Francisco lost control of a 2018 Porsche she’d borrowed while speeding south on Atlas Peak Road, south of Hardman Avenue, said CHP Officer Marc Renspurger in a news release. The Porsche ran off the road, hit an irrigation culvert, two wooden poles and a traffic signal then flipped and stopped on the roadway shoulder.

Hanifan was flown by medical helicopter to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Vacaville with major injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The 18‑year‑old died on impact.

Saturday morning, about 11:15 a.m. two motorcycle riders collided head on when one crossed into the other’s lane on Knoxville Berryessa Road, Renspurger said.

Rider Nirahn Luangrath, 38, was riding north near Spanish Flats when he moved into the southbound lane. Luangrath’s 2019 Kawasaki hit Gene Ogden’s 2019 Harley Davidson head on. Ogden, 71, of Fairfield died at the Kaiser medical center in Vacaville.

Luangrath had major injuries and was hospitalized.

The CHP is investigating both crashes. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.