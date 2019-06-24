Live rat falls from ceiling at Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — A woman says she got more than she bargained for at a Los Angeles restaurant after a live rat fell from the ceiling.

Alisha Norman of Houston says she was watching the Women's World Cup soccer game at Buffalo Wild Wings in Westchester on Thursday when the rat fell onto a table next to hers.

Norman tells KCBS-TV that the manager scooped up the rat using two plates and dumped it into a garbage bag.

Norman says she chose not to order any food that evening but some of her friends did and the manager covered the bill.

The restaurant blames the rat on construction taking place at the outdoor mall where the restaurant is located. The restaurant said it was closed indefinitely for cleaning and sanitation.

