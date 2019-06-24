CHP: DUI golf cart driver hits woman at Sonoma Raceway

Two crashes at the Sonoma Raceway during the weekend NASCAR races didn’t involve racing drivers but fans, including an intoxicated woman in a golf cart who hit and badly injured a pedestrian, the CHP said Monday.

CHP officers arrested Bethany Garcia, 41, of Redwood City, suspecting her of DUI causing injury in Sunday’s 5:20 p.m. collision.

Garcia was driving the cart in a parking lot with her young daughter in her lap. The woman’s intoxication and an unsafe turn caused her to hit the pedestrian, CHP Officer Renspurger said.

Rachel Albee, 46, of Carson City, Nevada had major injuries and was flown by CHP helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Garcia was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Saturday night two men in a 1946 Jeep crashed at the raceway while driving down an unpaved trail. The Willy rolled down the embankment and passenger Robert Delacy, 55, of Vallejo suffered major injuries and was found unconscious, Renspurger said. He was flown by Reach medical helicopter to the Santa Rosa hospital.

Driver Ethan Phillip, 41, of Oroville also was injured but refused medical treatment, Renspurger said.

The CHP is investigating.

