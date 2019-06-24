Santa Rosa mutt crowned World's Ugliest Dog 2019 appears on 'Today' show

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2019, 11:27AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Scamp the Tramp, and his owner, Santa Rosa resident Yvonne Morones, appeared on the "Today" show on Monday to celebrate their first-place victory in the Sonoma-Marin Fair's World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

The small, dreadlocked rescue mutt was declared the ugliest of 19 dogs who competed in Friday’s annual contest at the Petaluma fair.

Morones told show hosts that Scamp competed in the competition four times and placed twice in previous years. He was runner-up in 2018 after losing to Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog with crooked teeth and a dangling tongue.

The mutt's victory warranted a name change to Scamp the Champ, Morones said.

What made this year his year to win?

"I think the audience go to know him beforehand and saw all his community volunteer work," Morones said.

She said he usually wins crowds over with his "sparkling" personality.

Besides the chance to show off in New York City, Morones and Scamp received a $1,500 cash prize and an additional $1,500 to donate to an animal shelter of their choice, the Humane Society of Sonoma County and Santa Rosa-based Compassion Without Borders.

Although it was Scamp's first year to wear the crown, Morones has been in the winner's circle before, with two others dogs, one a six-time winner.

Morones said the dogs find her and that the contest life is "a calling."

What's next for Scamp? A well-deserved vacation to Florida.

See the pair's appearance on the show below:

