Golden Gate Bridge tolls going up July 1  

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2019, 1:39PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Get ready to pay more to drive across the Golden Gate Bridge into San Francisco starting July 1.

Regular tolls for 2-axle vehicles will go from $8 to $8.35. FasTrak users will get a bit of break, from $7 to $7.35, and Pay-As-You-Go users will pay $8.20, from $8. Carpoolers will pay $5.35.

The increase was approved by the Golden Gate Bridge Board of Directors in March to help reduce a $75 million budget shortfall and is part of a 5-year plan.

By 2023, tolls for some drivers will be as high as $9.75. Read more about the increases, set for the next few years, here.

Tolls on the iconic span aren't the only fares going up. It'll cost more to ride Golden Gate Ferry and the Golden Gate Transit Bus too. Read more about those increase here.

