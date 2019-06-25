Man arrested in Santa Rosa on suspicion of burglary, arson

A man in Santa Rosa was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of burglary and arson after neighbors called the police to report he was seen “acting odd,” Santa Rosa police said.

Santa Rosa police arrested Miguel Tafolla, a 45-year-old homeless man, after they received a call from an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Range Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. Callers reported a man was running around the apartment complex and trying to open doors, police said. They later received a call from an apartment complex on the 2700 block of McBride Lane about a man going up to doors and “acting odd” at that apartment complex.

Police located Tafolla on Range Avenue and arrested him. The department had several other calls in the general area at the time, including reports of a burglary they believe was committed by Tafolla, and a report of a man burning an empty box on the porch of a McBride Lane residence, and someone burning weeds near a patio on West Steele Lane. Officers believe Tafolla was responsible for burning the box, and are currently investigating the weed fire, police said.

Tafolla was arrested on suspicion of burglary, arson, prowling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was held Monday at Sonoma County Jail on $300,000 bond.

