Santa Rosa man arrested at Taylor Mountain after allegedly threatening woman

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2019, 7:55PM

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday at Taylor Mountain Regional Park after allegedly threatening to follow a woman home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The unidentified woman called 911 at around 11:00 a.m. after the man approached her on a trail and asked her to come with him. She ignored him and walked away, at which point he started yelling at her and threatened to follow her home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the park along with the Henry 1 helicopter to search for the man. The Henry 1 crew gave directions to the woman to safely exit the park and quickly located the man, identified as Salvador Bejar Jr., 36, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bejar was on probation and was under the influence of alcohol when deputies found him, the Sheriff’s Office said. Both drinking alcohol and harassing the woman were violations of his probation terms, the office said.

Bejar has previous convictions for assault and weapons charges, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was held Monday at Sonoma County jail without bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

