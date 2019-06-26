Father and daughter who drowned at the border waded into the Rio Grande in desperation

ALEX HORTON AND REIS THEBAULT
THE WASHINGTON POST
June 26, 2019, 9:05AM
Updated 56 minutes ago

Valeria is much shorter than her father. But face down in a muddy Rio Grande riverbank, her head is level with his, and her thin arm wraps around his neck as if they embraced one last time as they drowned.

Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month old daughter, both Salvadoran migrants, were swept away in the river waters in a last-ditch attempt to reach Brownsville, Texas, on Monday.

A photo of their bodies among matted reeds was published by the Mexican newspaper La Jornada and later by The Associated Press, shocking the world in a viscerally clear moment of desperation and reminiscent of a photograph showing a 3-year-old Syrian boy who lay drowned on a calm Mediterranean shore.

Ramírez and his daughter were met by twin disasters: fast-moving waters and an asylum system unprepared for the crush of Central Americans fleeing violence and poverty.

The family was unable to present themselves to immigration authorities to claim asylum and instead braved the floodwaters to reach the United States, wrote Julia Le Duc, the La Jornada reporter.

Martínez sat down his daughter on the U.S. side of the river and doubled back for his wife, Tania Vanessa Ávalos, Le Duc wrote. But the girl watching from the river's edge jumped into the river after her father. He reached her, but the raging current took them under.

Their bodies were found several hundred yards from the crossing, the AP reported.

As the photograph rocketed across social media, it became a symbol of the large-scale humanitarian crisis at the border and, for some, a condemnation of the Trump administration's restrictive immigration policies.

"Absolutely heartbreaking," Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro said on Twitter. "Families are fleeing desperate conditions to find refuge, only for the doors to be shut in their face. We need a more sensible, compassionate immigration system that doesn't criminalize desperation."

Beto O'Rourke, who is also running for president, said simply, "Trump is responsible for these deaths."

"As his administration refuses to follow our laws - preventing refugees from presenting themselves for asylum at our ports of entry - they cause families to cross between ports, ensuring greater suffering & death," he continued in a tweet. "At the expense of our humanity, not to the benefit of our safety."

On Wednesday, the Vatican said Pope Francis had seen the image "with immense sadness."

"The Pope is profoundly saddened by their death, and is praying for them and for all migrants who have lost their lives while seeking to flee war and misery," a spokesman said.

