Sonic plans to open drive-in restaurant in Santa Rosa

A popular U.S. fast-food drive-in restaurant plans to open up shop in south Santa Rosa in 2020.

Sonic, a drive-in fast-food restaurant chain based in Oklahoma City, plans to refurbish a site at 2245 Santa Rosa Ave., previously the home of a Carl’s Jr. The city zoning administration approved Sonic’s application Thursday.

Johnny Jones, Sonic’s vice president of real estate and development, confirmed the company’s plans to open the Santa Rosa restaurant sometime next year, but provided scant other information.

“We will provide additional information as we near the grand opening,” Jones said in a statement.

There are no Sonics in Sonoma, Marin or Mendocino counties, according to Sonic’s website. The company operates two Bay Area drive-ins, with locations in American Canyon and Vacaville, per the website.

Sonic, which bills itself as “America’s Drive-In,” has thousands of restaurants across the United States and is known for its roller-skating carhops. The restaurant serves burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, frozen drinks, ice cream and breakfast foods. It is owned by Inspire Brands, which also owns the Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s chains.

