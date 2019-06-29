Sonic plans to open drive-in restaurant in Santa Rosa

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 6:15PM
Updated 13 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A popular U.S. fast-food drive-in restaurant plans to open up shop in south Santa Rosa in 2020.

Sonic, a drive-in fast-food restaurant chain based in Oklahoma City, plans to refurbish a site at 2245 Santa Rosa Ave., previously the home of a Carl’s Jr. The city zoning administration approved Sonic’s application Thursday.

Johnny Jones, Sonic’s vice president of real estate and development, confirmed the company’s plans to open the Santa Rosa restaurant sometime next year, but provided scant other information.

“We will provide additional information as we near the grand opening,” Jones said in a statement.

There are no Sonics in Sonoma, Marin or Mendocino counties, according to Sonic’s website. The company operates two Bay Area drive-ins, with locations in American Canyon and Vacaville, per the website.

Sonic, which bills itself as “America’s Drive-In,” has thousands of restaurants across the United States and is known for its roller-skating carhops. The restaurant serves burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, frozen drinks, ice cream and breakfast foods. It is owned by Inspire Brands, which also owns the Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s chains.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine