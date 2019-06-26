Ex-USC gynecologist charged in sex assaults of 16 patients

LOS ANGELES — The former longtime gynecologist at the University of Southern California was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting 16 women at the student health center, the first criminal counts in a case that already has seen USC offer to pay $215 million to settle potentially thousands of claims.

Dr. George Tyndall, 72, worked at USC for nearly three decades, and news of his arrest on 29 felony charges that could send him to prison for 53 years was welcomed by women who accuse him of misconduct and lawyers representing them.

Some, however, criticized the delay in filing charges after allegations against the doctor first surfaced in May 2018.

Authorities said Wednesday the investigation is continuing and more charges could follow.

"It was time to seek justice," Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said at a news conference.

In the past year, more than 380 women have reported misconduct by Tyndall, authorities said. Some of the cases fell outside the 10-year statute of limitations, while others did not rise to the level of criminal charges or lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute.

Police took Tyndall him into custody outside his Mid-Wiltshire home and said they found a loaded revolver in his possession.

His attorney, Andrew Flier, said he didn't know about the weapon, adding that Tyndall is not suicidal or a danger to anyone else.

Tyndall was hospitalized at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center because of chest pains that followed his arrest.

Tyndall has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyers say his interactions with patients were medically appropriate.

"We are very much looking forward to adjudicating this case in a courtroom because of this character assassination," Flier said. "We're going to be able to punch some serious holes in all these allegations."

Daniella Mohazab, who says Tyndall assaulted her in 2016, called the arrest "a huge step in moving forward."

"I broke down at work today in tears of happiness that Tyndall is behind bars," Mohazab said during a news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred. "I cannot explain how scared I felt walking around with the thought that I could run into Tyndall at any moment, in a grocery store, coffee shop or park."

Allred said she is representing two of the 16 women in the criminal case but would not say if Mohazab is one of them.

The allegations against Tyndall surfaced months after the conclusion of the closely watched sexual misconduct case against Larry Nasser, a former sports doctor for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls and now is serving decades-long sentences for sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

Another college gynecologist, Dr. James Heaps, formerly of the University of California, Los Angeles, is facing charges of sexual misconduct involving two patents.

In Tyndall's case, prosecutors say 16 patients ranging from 17 to 29 were abused during visits to the student health center for annual exams or other treatment.

A dozen full-time detectives in the Los Angeles Police Department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division traveled to 16 states and Canada to interview hundreds of victims, police Capt. William Hayes said.

Police discovered photographs of women in "compromising" positions that may have been taken during gynecological exams, as well as 1,000 "home-made sex tapes" believed to be filmed outside the U.S., Hayes said.