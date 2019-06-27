PG&E holds open house in Santa Rosa on wildfire safety program, power shutdowns

PG&E representatives will be available to explain the utility’s power shutoff program at an open house Thursday at the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa.

Residents may drop in any time between 6 and 8 p.m. to get more information on the utility’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, including expanded use of proactive power shutdowns during hot, dry and windy conditions that elevate the risk of wildfires. No formal presentation will be made.

The shutdowns are aimed at power lines running through high-risk fire areas, but PG&E has advised all of its 5 million electric customers to make preparations for outages lasting 48 hours or more. Most hilly areas of Sonoma County are in high-risk zones.

More information about the wildfire safety program, which also includes PG&E equipment safety inspections, brush clearing around power lines and making the system more fire-resilient, is available at pge.com/wildfiresafety.

The Finley Center is at 2060 West College Ave.