A year ago this week, Pawnee fire kicked off deadly 2018 wildfire season in California

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 26, 2019, 2:23PM

A year ago this week, the Pawnee fire roared through eastern Lake County. It was the first big fire of a dramatic wildfire season that ended with the Camp fire in Butte County which claimed 85 lives.

The Pawnee fire started June 23, 2018, burning more than 15,000 acres and destroying 22 structures, including 12 homes in the Spring Valley area, before it was contained on July 8. No one died in the blaze.

A target shooter sparked the fire, according to an April Cal Fire report.

