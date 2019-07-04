Santa Rosa defends plans to demolish Howarth Park cabin despite calls to preserve it

Santa Rosa is defending its plan to knock down a 104-year-old cabin in Howarth Park and replace it with space for picnics or sports.

The city in a recent document addressing frequently asked questions said it cannot salvage the caretaker’s cottage at the west Santa Rosa park due to lead and asbestos contamination, insufficient access for people with disabilities and a dilapidated roof, among myriad other maintenance needs.

Though some people have expressed interest in taking the cabin slated for demolition later this year, the city has no plans to sell it at this time, said Jason Nutt, an assistant city manager who oversees public works, transportation and parks. If the City Council decided to sell it to a private party, that would be a first for Santa Rosa, requiring the city to determine a baseline price for the cottage and develop a new process to sell assets, he said.

“More than likely, it would be a bidding situation,” he said. “This is not something that would happen quickly.”

The city’s plans for the land once the cabin is demolished involve adding space for picnicking or sports. The cottage, located near the park entrance off Summerfield Road, hasn’t been used for several years.

“We’re not interested in having the structure on the property at this point,” Nutt said. “If council were to put it up for sale to relocate it, that would be the alternative.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the former caretaker’s home was moved.

Previous city data indicated the cabin was built 1935, but officials recently said they believe it to be 20 years older. Despite its age, the 1915-era building can’t be considered historically significant because it was relocated across town from its original spot on Ridley Avenue in the 1980s, according to the city.

Though a few people have expressed interest in buying the cabin, the city has not received any formal offers, Nutt said.

Silke Moore, a German native now living in Lake County, initially was interested in buying or leasing the home. Moore envisioned the cabin as a restaurant serving fare that remind her of home: Gelato in the warm months, and cake and hot chocolate when temperatures drop. She said she reached out to the city to express her interest but never heard back.

“That’s a bummer,” she said, “because it’s literally the perfect spot for what I imagine to do.”

The Howarth Park home is one of many city-owned structures that Santa Rosa plans to knock down this year. Other demolition projects include removing an old liquor store to improve the intersection of Farmers Lane and Fourth Street and razing a restroom building at Juilliard Park that has drawn complaints of drug use, prostitution and illegal camping.

The city initially was willing to pay between $200,000 and $300,000 for the demolitions but has since revised its estimates to between $525,000 and $575,000, according to bidding documents.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.