Witness could face perjury charge in Navy SEAL court-martial

SAN DIEGO — A Navy SEAL witness could face a perjury charge after testifying that he — and not Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher— had killed a young Islamic State prisoner in Iraq, according to an email sent to a lawyer for the witness.

Officials are considering charging Special Operator First Class Corey Scott with lying under oath during Gallagher's court-martial, said the email sent Tuesday by Navy Capt. Donald King, a lawyer for the senior commander who convened the war crimes proceedings.

Scott "testified directly contrary to previous official statements — thus exposing him to prosecution," the email said. Scott's lawyer, Brian Ferguson, forwarded King's email to The Associated Press, but did not immediately comment on its contents.

Scott, a medic, shocked the courtroom last week after he admitted to the killing, saying he plugged the militant's breathing tube after Gallagher stabbed the boy as an act of mercy because he feared he would be tortured and possibly killed by Iraqi forces if he survived.

Navy officials said Scott told them before his testimony that he sat with the wounded prisoner until he took his last breath, but he never mentioned plugging the breathing tube.

In the courtroom, defense lawyers went on the offensive in the San Diego murder trial of Gallagher, a Bronze Star recipient charged with killing the militant and shooting at civilians in Iraq.

The prosecution rested its case a day earlier, after the judge rejected a defense request to issue a summary judgment finding Gallagher not guilty of murder and attempted murder.

Gallagher's superior, Master Chief Petty Officer Brian Alazzawi, testified Wednesday that a SEAL team member told him in October 2017 that the platoon chief had stabbed a prisoner during their deployment to Iraq in May of that year. Alazzawi said the alleged war crime wasn't reported up the chain of command until January 2018 — when he got word that several SEALs had planned to go as high as the Navy commodore over the matter because nothing was being done.

Special Warfare Operator First Class Craig Miller was "very emotional" when he reported the stabbing, Alazzawi said. Miller explained that he was coming forward a year after they had returned from deployment because Gallagher was being nominated for a Silver Star and promoted to being an instructor. Alazzawi said Miller told him he also feared some SEAL teammates who were "good people" could get in trouble, according to the testimony.

Alazzawi said he found Gallagher to be a solid tactical leader, but he also found the allegation made by Miller to be credible.

Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Vanderpool testified for the defense that he never heard Gallagher talk about hurting civilians or stabbing anyone. He said Gallagher had an intense style and would get on his SEAL teammates for not cleaning their guns and not understanding their weapons equipment.

Some fellow SEALs didn't share Gallagher's aggressive attitude, and Vanderpool said he sensed the team was starting to "fracture."

The defense also planned to show jurors videotaped testimony from an Iraqi general who handed over the fighter to Gallagher for medical treatment after the adolescent was wounded in an airstrike. The general gave videotaped testimony in June when he visited San Diego.

Prosecution witnesses, including a fellow Navy SEAL, testified that Gallagher stabbed the prisoner twice in the neck in May 2017 and that the attack could have been fatal.