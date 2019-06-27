Migrant: Young family ignored advice against border swim

MATAMOROS, Mexico — The young family from El Salvador appeared in this border city over the weekend with fear already on their faces.

They went to the downtown bridge that leads to Brownsville, Texas, where Xiomara Mejia, herself also a migrant from Central America, explained that the newcomers would not be able to add their names to the long list of families waiting to apply for asylum in the United States until Monday.

"I noticed they were really nervous, scared," she said. "They had panic on their faces."

"They said to me, 'You haven't tried to cross the river?'" Mejia said. "We said to them, 'No,' because of the children more than anything. I don't know how to swim and my kids do, but either way I'm not going to risk it."

Mejia had arrived in Matamoros from Honduras with her husband and three children on May 8. They said Wednesday that there were only two families still in line ahead of them to file their asylum applications with the U.S. government. They started out in March from San Pedro Sula, the second largest city in crime-plagued Honduras.

After chatting, the Salvadoran family said they would come back Monday, Mejia said.

"I didn't think they were going to decide to cross the river," she said Wednesday.

On Sunday, not far downriver from that bridge, the family crossed a popular bike and jogging path and walked down a slope through the brush to the Rio Grande's edge. Not far upriver there had been soccer games on fields beside the river and even an outdoor yoga class.

The river does not appear wide there, maybe 20 to 30 yards, but vegetation carried by the current passes swiftly.

Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, 25, and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, were swept away. Their bodies were recovered Monday morning, lying face down by the river bank a few hundred yards downstream, a heartbreaking scene captured in a news photo showing the girl tucked inside her father's shirt for protection.

Martínez's 21-year-old wife, Tania Vanessa Ávalos, was expected to accompany the bodies of her husband and daughter back to El Salvador on Thursday.

Martínez had shared a sea-green brick home with barred windows in San Martin on the outskirts of the capital, San Salvador, with his mother, his wife and their daughter.

In their working-class neighborhood of about 40,000 people, Martínez worked in a pizzeria and Ávalos was a cashier in a fast-food restaurant, said his mother, Rosa Ramírez.

The area has had problems with gang violence, but these days it's calm, she said. She said her son never had any problems with gangs, and he left with his family for economic reasons.

Ramírez said she had given them the big room in the two-bedroom house, but they dreamed of saving money for a place of their own and the dream drove the family to head for the United States in early April.

"I told him, 'Son, don't go. But if you do go, leave me the girl,'" Ramírez said.

"'No, mama,'" she said he replied. "'How can you think that I would leave her?'"

Now she feels a hole that "nobody can fill, but God gives me strength."

The region along the U.S.-Mexico border has long been perilous for those trying to cross illegally into the United States between ports of entry, from the fast-moving Rio Grande to the scalding Sonoran Desert. A total of 283 people died while trying to cross last year; figures for 2019 have not yet been released.