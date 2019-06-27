Russ Ewing, Chicago TV news reporter who convinced more than 115 suspects to surrender, dies at 95

The two suspects were holed up in an apartment on the South Side of Chicago, barricading themselves with automatic weapons and two terrified hostages. Earlier on that cold November day in 1976, the duo had shot at police after being busted in the middle of a robbery at a currency-exchange office, then fled to a nearby apartment and forced their way in. Now, hundreds of officers surrounded the building, and the standoff seemed likely to end in gunfire. One of the robbers, James Shelton, knew exactly who to call.

"I asked for Russ Ewing," he told Parade magazine nearly two decades later, after getting out of prison. "I'd seen him on TV."

Ewing, a television news reporter who would ultimately get more than 115 wanted criminals to turn themselves in to law enforcement, had developed a reputation for being a trusted mediator between suspects and police. Shouting up the stairs from the first floor of the building, he slowly talked the men into putting their guns down, telling them that even spending 15 years in prison was better than dying. Eventually, the gunmen agreed to walk out with him and surrender.

"In something like this, you've just got to gamble," Ewing told the Chicago Tribune afterward. "You take your chance, and if it works out, you're a hero. If not, you're dead."

Ewing died Tuesday of complications from bladder cancer at his home in Paw Paw, Michigan, Patricia Arnold, a longtime friend and former colleague, told the Tribune. He was 95.

His wife, Ruth, died in 2004, and he had no immediate survivors, according to the paper.

Over the course of more than three decades at WMAQ-NBC 5 and WLS-ABC 7 in Chicago, Ewing often risked his life to negotiate with murderers and hostage-takers. Many chose to turn themselves in to him because they feared being harmed while in police custody, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The newsman would photograph them before they surrendered so they would have evidence that they hadn't already been roughed up before they arrived at the jail.

"He would give them the dignity of a righteous surrender," Marijane Placek, an assistant public defender, told the Tribune in 1995, "and they wouldn't be abused or mistreated."

Born on the South Side of Chicago, Ewing was orphaned as a child and raised by relatives. He told Parade in 1995 that he dreamed of being a commercial pilot but ended up working as a Chicago firefighter instead. An accomplished jazz pianist who reportedly could play any tune by ear, he cashed in on his musical talents as a teenager but grew tired of the late-night club scene.

"I didn't smoke, I didn't drink, I didn't like nightl ife, so after a while, I said, 'This isn't for me,' " he explained, according to ABC 7.

Later, he found himself drawn to journalism, the Tribune reported. While still working as a firefighter, he wrote a series of articles criticizing the fire department for the Chicago Defender, the city's influential African American newspaper. In 1964, he made a career change, becoming a courier at local NBC affiliate WMAQ. When a reporting job in the newsroom opened up several years later, he jumped on it.

From the start, Ewing's intimate knowledge of the city, and his own experience playing in the South Side's housing projects as a child, helped him build trust with people who might otherwise be unlikely to open up to a reporter. "He had the ability to relate to people, especially in the black community," Jim Stricklin, a former colleague, told the Sun-Times. "They knew him and respected him."