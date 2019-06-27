PG&E power line blamed for sparking Monterey County wildfire

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 27, 2019, 8:23AM

KING CITY — A downed Pacific Gas & Electric power line is blamed for sparking a wildfire in eastern Monterey County this week.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the 2,456-acre blaze that erupted east of King City was "power line-related."

PG&E confirms that it had a downed power line in the area and the utility is trying to determine what caused it to fall.

The fire was contained Wednesday without any injuries or building damage.

PG&E equipment has been blamed for starting some of California's largest and deadliest recent fires, including a blaze last November that killed 85 people in and around the town of Paradise.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January as it faces potentially billions of dollars in liability.

