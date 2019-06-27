Man found dead under crashed pickup truck in Guerneville

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 27, 2019, 1:47PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A man was found dead Wednesday night at the bottom of a hillside in Guerneville pinned under an overturned pickup, CHP said Thursday.

The man was on private property off Sweetwater Springs Road in a remote, heavily wooded area. Officers from Santa Rosa CHP were first to arrive and they discovered the man underneath a 1983 Toyota truck, CHP Officer David deRutte said. His name isn’t being released, pending notification of his family.

The male driver was the only occupant of the pickup when he drove off the road at 5:28 p.m., police said. His truck went down the hillside and overturned, which ejected him and ultimately trapped him under the pickup, deRutte said. He did not seem to be wearing a seatbelt, deRutte said.

CHP found a backhoe near the Toyota and it appeared someone tried to use it to lift the pickup off the man, but officers haven’t located that person. There were no other witnesses and the fatal crash remains under investigation, deRutte said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine