Man found dead under crashed pickup truck in Guerneville

A man was found dead Wednesday night at the bottom of a hillside in Guerneville pinned under an overturned pickup, CHP said Thursday.

The man was on private property off Sweetwater Springs Road in a remote, heavily wooded area. Officers from Santa Rosa CHP were first to arrive and they discovered the man underneath a 1983 Toyota truck, CHP Officer David deRutte said. His name isn’t being released, pending notification of his family.

The male driver was the only occupant of the pickup when he drove off the road at 5:28 p.m., police said. His truck went down the hillside and overturned, which ejected him and ultimately trapped him under the pickup, deRutte said. He did not seem to be wearing a seatbelt, deRutte said.

CHP found a backhoe near the Toyota and it appeared someone tried to use it to lift the pickup off the man, but officers haven’t located that person. There were no other witnesses and the fatal crash remains under investigation, deRutte said.

