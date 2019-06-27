What to watch on debate night No. 2: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and other stars

WASHINGTON — Same stage. Same rules. But the Democrats' second back-to-back debate is fueled by star power.

Debate night No. 2 marks the first time top-tier presidential candidates will confront one another in person over who is the best fit to lead the Democratic effort to oust President Donald Trump in 2020.

The sheer star power of the showdown Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern amps up the pressure on candidates to stand out, pile on, fend off attacks or just survive. It's Joe Biden's night to show he commands the field. But it's Bernie Sanders' chance to show he's the one who understands today's Democratic Party. Pete Buttigieg could try to sound like a leader on the national stage, and Kamala Harris may aim to make a more personal impression.

For all 10 candidates on stage in Miami, the forum is a chance for Americans to try to picture the contenders as formidable foes to Trump over two hours of lightning-round questions.

Here's what to watch on the second night of the first presidential debates, airing on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo:

___

BIDEN VS. SANDERS

Ten candidates will be on stage. But two — Biden and Sanders — will most starkly represent the divide over the direction of the Democratic Party.

Sanders, a Vermont senator and self-proclaimed democratic socialist, has proudly pushed the party to the left, arguing that Democrats must embrace the progressive base that fueled his insurgent 2016 presidential bid. Many of his 2020 rivals have paid attention, embracing proposals such as "Medicare for All" that have been on the fringe in prior elections.

Biden, however, has resisted the leftward lurch. He rarely invokes Sanders by name but bemoans the idea that to be seen as a liberal today, candidates must embrace socialism . He argues that such moves will turn off the very working-class voters who moved away from Democrats in 2016 to embrace Trump.

Expect plenty of skirmishes between these two. Sanders has already knocked Biden for his vote backing the Iraq War and derided his big-money fundraisers. The former vice president has tried to stay above the fray — but that task could get harder under the glare of the debate stage spotlight.

___

HARRIS AND GILLIBRAND

The other candidates on stage aren't likely to let Biden and Sanders suck up all the oxygen. For White House hopefuls like Harris, a senator from California, and Kirsten Gillibrand, a senator from New York, the debate offers a crucial opportunity to break through the crowded field.

Harris has successfully used her perch on Capitol Hill to create viral moments that highlight her prosecutorial past , including her tough questioning of Attorney General William Barr. But she's struggled to convey — in quick sound bites — who she is as a human being. She's tried to get more personal recently , talking about watching her mother struggle with racism. Watch to see whether she goes further tonight.

For Gillibrand, the debate could be a make-or-break moment as she's struggled to make inroads in polls and fundraising. She's an unabashed feminist on the campaign trail and will likely try to rally women with a passionate defense of reproductive rights.

___

MAYOR PETE'S MOMENT

Buttigieg has been the darling of the Democratic Party for months. The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is gay and an Ivy League-schooled military veteran, is seen as a potentially effective opponent against Trump.