Polls help Herb Williams take the pulse of voters

Community: Former president, Redwood Empire Council of Boy Scouts of America; current president, North Bay Chapter of Northern California and Northern Nevada Alzheimer's Association.

Family: Married three times, currently divorced. Three children ages 23, 35 and 36.

This story was originally published April 17, 2005.

It's April -- 18 months from the next statewide election -- and Herb Williams already is busy polling voters along Sonoma County's Highway 101 corridor to find out what they're thinking.

He has no candidates yet, but he'll have the information ready for the campaigns he chooses to manage for the November 2006 election.

Williams said it's the perfect time to gauge what concerns voters most without the fervor of pre-election political rhetoric clouding their answers.

"It's the time you get to the true core of people's beliefs," he said.

Those who know Williams said voter surveys are central to his success.

"He doesn't like to do anything without a poll. He likes to know exactly what the issues are, and it helps him with his strategy," said Susan Barnes, a former Williams associate.

Williams said another advantage is he can do more polls, and on the cheap, for his clients "because I write the questions, I do the setup and I interpret the data."

"The only thing I pay for is to have someone do the actual (phone) interviews. That saves me gobs of money," he said.

Williams said the polls allow him to tell his candidates what issues are most important to voters so they can weave those concerns into their campaign platforms.

Santa Rosa City Council veteran Sharon Wright, a three-time Williams client, said the information is invaluable.

"You can't be an elected official if you don't know what your constituents' issues are. If you don't know, you may as well pack it in,'' she said.

"If I was a candidate and barking dogs were my issue and my poll showed only 0.2 percent of the people care about barking dogs, my chances of getting elected would be one in a million," Williams said.

"But if I talk to them about the top three issues they care about most and come up with solutions, I'd have a lot better chance," he said.

Williams' clients said the polls, while helpful, don't turn them into Stepford candidates who simply mouth what the surveys say.

"He'll tell you what the issues are, but it's up to you to decide where you stand on those issues and how you want that communicated," said Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Janet Condron.

Sometimes, the polls reveal valuable information that can be used to shape a campaign. Last summer, for example, Williams conducted a poll that asked Santa Rosa voters what it would take to persuade them to support a proposed quarter-cent sales tax. The results were instrumental to the passage of Measure O in November, Condron said.

"It found a sunset clause was important, that a citizens' oversight committee would be important and that it would be important we specifically identify how the money would be spent," Condron said.

All three concerns were incorporated into Measure O and it passed.

--------

IN HIS OWN WORDS

On his candidates:

"They are more women than men because 1992 was the Year of the Woman and it's not over yet."

How he thinks others see him:

"I'm very blunt, sometimes too gruff, I talk too loud and some people take the loud talk as yelling at them. Some people feel I can be rude."

His primary nonpolitical clients:

North Bay Corp. and Yardbirds. Works sporadically for various homebuilders. Other clients? "None of your business!"

His proudest political moment:

The election of Lee Pierce and John Sawyer, the first minority and first openly gay candidates, respectively, elected to Santa Rosa's City Council in the city's 154-year-old history.

Proudest personal moment:

Seeing his youngest child, Jesse, attain Eagle Scout, the Boy Scouts' highest honor. Williams achieved the goal 51 years ago.

On the Boy Scouts:

"I had no self-confidence.... I had been beat up too much. The Boy Scouts taught me how to survive anywhere, under any circumstances. They saved my life.''