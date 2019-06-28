Herb Williams, masterful North Bay political and business strategist, dies at 82

Herb Williams, the masterful North Bay political and business strategist whose savviness and powers of persuasion propelled many candidates to office and also proved priceless when directed to charitable endeavors, died Thursday.

Williams, who would have turned 83 on Monday, was a straight-talking powerhouse who flipped his persona as a champion of conservative candidates onto his head with his advocacy of progressive causes such as climate protection. As a member of the national board of the Boy Scouts of America, he also helped open scouting to openly gay youth.

Since settling in Sonoma County in 1992, the Tennessee native and survivor of vicious family violence managed dozens of successful campaigns for seats on local city councils and both the Sonoma and Marin county boards of supervisors. He called his political and business affairs consulting practice Delphi.

“The guy was phenomenal,” said one beneficiary of Williams’ campaign acumen, three-term Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch. “He would ask you a lot of questions, then he would be quiet for a while, then he would reveal an incredible strategy.”

A pollster at heart, Williams would through painstaking research identify the issues of greatest concern to voters. Then he’d direct a campaign focused on the strengths of his candidate’s positions in those area and on the weakness in his or her opponent’s positions.

Williams told a Press Democrat reporter in 2005, “If I was a candidate and barking dogs were my issue and my poll showed only 0.2 percent of the people care about barking dogs, my chances of getting elected would be one in a million.

“But if I talk to them (the voters) about the top three issues they care about most and come up with solutions, I’d have a lot better chance.”

Chris Coulombe, an Army veteran who now heads Pacific Expeditors, a cannabis distribution firm, worked for a time with Williams at Delphi. He witnessed how brilliantly Williams studied polling data and deciphered from it what it is that voters want.

Coulombe said he couldn’t count how many times Williams told of having a nationally prominent political figure say that “when Herb looks at statistics from a survey or poll or whatever it may be, Herb sees people.”

Beyond that ability, Coulombe said Williams, at heart a philosopher and student of the human condition, “could look at somebody and see into that person almost as deeply as the person could seem into himself.”

All throughout a political campaign, from polling to strategizing to knocking on doors, Williams was happiest in the driver’s seat.

“He was usually the strongest will in the room,” said Terry Price, a longtime Sonoma County political consultant. “And there were people he didn’t get along with.”

Price was for decades an adversary of Williams. Often, Williams advised a business-friendly candidate for local office and Price ran the campaign of that person’s more liberal opponent.

“I never thought I would have a relationship with him,” Price said. But the two came together over a Santa Rosa sales measure and other issues, then began lunching once a week and became friends.

“We found out about each other that we were much more alike than we were different,” Price said.