Woman in River Road crash identified, name withheld until family notified

The woman who died in a three-car crash on River Road Wednesday has been identified by the Sheriff’s Office, but officials are withholding her name until her family is notified.

It will be at least a week, if not longer, before the woman’s name is released, Sonoma County sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said Thursday.

The 1:21 p.m. Wednesday crash east of Olivet Road temporarily shut down a half-mile stretch of River Road near the Martinelli Vineyards and Winery entrance.

John and June Dever of Santa Rosa, who were in a silver Hyundai, were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, California Highway Patrol spokesman David deRutte said. Mark Rudd of Healdsburg, who was driving a white Ford Ranger, was checked at the scene for injuries but not taken to the hospital.

The woman, who was driving a white Honda CRV, died at the scene of the crash, deRutte said. The collision is still being investigated.

