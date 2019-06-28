Woman in River Road crash identified, name withheld until family notified

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 27, 2019, 6:03PM

The woman who died in a three-car crash on River Road Wednesday has been identified by the Sheriff’s Office, but officials are withholding her name until her family is notified.

It will be at least a week, if not longer, before the woman’s name is released, Sonoma County sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said Thursday.

The 1:21 p.m. Wednesday crash east of Olivet Road temporarily shut down a half-mile stretch of River Road near the Martinelli Vineyards and Winery entrance.

John and June Dever of Santa Rosa, who were in a silver Hyundai, were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, California Highway Patrol spokesman David deRutte said. Mark Rudd of Healdsburg, who was driving a white Ford Ranger, was checked at the scene for injuries but not taken to the hospital.

The woman, who was driving a white Honda CRV, died at the scene of the crash, deRutte said. The collision is still being investigated.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

