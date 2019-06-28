NASA plans to send a flying robot to Saturn's moon Titan

For its newest planetary science mission, NASA aims to land a flying robot on the surface of Saturn's moon Titan, a top target in the search for alien life.

Dragonfly will be the first endeavor of its kind. NASA's car-sized quadcopter, equipped with instruments capable of identifying large organic molecules, is slated to launch in 2026, arrive at its destination in 2034 and then fly to multiple locations hundreds of miles apart.

"The science is compelling . . . and the mission is bold," Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator for science, announced Thursday. "I am convinced now is the right time to do this."

Titan is bigger than the planet Mercury and as geographically diverse as Earth. This large, cold moon features a thick, methane-rich atmosphere, mountains of ice and the only surface seas in the solar system beside those on Earth. But on Titan, the rivers and lakes are full of sloshing liquid hydrocarbons. If the moon does harbor water, scientists believe it exists in an underground ocean lurking beneath the frozen crust.

It's a world utterly unlike our own, and yet "we know it has all of the ingredients that are necessary to help life form," said Lori Glaze, NASA's planetary science division director. Titan's complex rings and chains of carbon are fundamental to many basic biological processes and may resemble the building blocks from which life on Earth first evolved.

Dragonfly will provide "the opportunity to discover the processes that were present on early Earth and possibly even the conditions that might harbor life today," Glaze said.

This is the fourth mission to be funded as part of NASA's New Frontiers program, which supports medium-sized planetary science projects costing less than $1 billion. It follows in the footsteps of the New Horizons spacecraft, which flew past Pluto and the Kuiper belt Object MU69; the asteroid-explorer OSIRIS-REx; and the Juno probe currently orbiting Jupiter.

It was one of two program proposals that have been under consideration since December 2017. The other finalist was the CAESAR mission, for Comet Astrobiology Exploration SAmple Return, which would have circled to the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. That craft would have rendezvoused with the huge space rock, sucked up a sample from its surface and returned it to Earth in November 2038.

Dragonfly will land near Titan's equator, among dunes composed of solid hydrocarbon snowflakes. It will be powered by heat from radioactive plutonium, much like NASA's intrepid Mars rovers. But with eight rotors, it will be able to cover much more distance than any wheeled robot ever has - as much as nine miles per hop.

"It's actually easier to fly on Titan," the mission's principal investigator, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory researcher Elizabeth Turtle, explained during a news conference Thursday. That world's atmosphere is thicker than Earth's and its gravity is weak.

The craft has to be able to maneuver on its own, however. Light signals from Earth take 43 minutes to reach Titan, making Dragonfly much more complicated than a standard drone. Scientists had to develop a navigation system that will enable the spacecraft to identify hazards and fly and land autonomously.

In flight, it will sample Titan's hazy atmosphere and provide aerial images of the landscape below. But the craft is to spend most of its time on the ground, testing for biologically relevant materials.

Its ultimate destination is Selk Crater, the site of an ancient meteor impact where scientists have found evidence of liquid water, organic molecules and the energy that could fuel chemical reactions.