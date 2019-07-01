Fountaingrove residents celebrate rebuilt homes

A group of Fountaingrove residents celebrated the completion of a few of their neighbors rebuilt homes Sunday afternoon, nearly 20 months after the Tubbs fire burned through their small community along the scenic ridgetops in north Santa Rosa.

With wine glasses in hand, about 30 people gathered at Rincon Ridge Park for a toast to surviving all they have been through since October 2017. They then toured three homes where residents recently have moved back, sampling wine at the stops.

Kathy Hamilton’s home was on the tour, organized by the Fountaingrove Strong Social Group.

She was able to move into her rebuilt home on April 23. She said the first night back on the property “was like heaven.”

Despite all the struggles to rebuild, Hamilton said, she became much closer to her neighbors.

“You got to look for the silver lining,” said Hamilton, who operates a virtual staffing company. She said she had lived in her home for seven years, but didn’t really know the neighbors on her street before the fires.

“I think the big difference has been the community,” she said. “We were in this life-and-death situation, going through this traumatic situation. There are no strangers.”

Of the 5,334 Sonoma County homes destroyed in the fires, 1,586 were in the affluent Fountaingrove and Hidden Valley neighborhoods.

Overall, nearly 10 percent of fire survivors were back in their homes as of May 31, and another 35 percent have their homes under construction.

But Fountaingrove residents have encountered greater obstacles in rebuilding and have been rebuilding at a slower pace compared to more confined neighborhoods, such as Coffey Park. Many have found themselves underinsured by hundreds of thousands of dollars, and it also has been more costly to rebuild given the area’s sloped terrain.

The area around Rincon Ridge was a reflection of that on Sunday with some lots in the midst of rebuilding; other lots that were being built for speculators to later sell; and those that were still vacant.

Hamilton estimated it will likely take 10 years for all the homes to be occupied once more.

A week ago, Lisa Mattson moved back into her home with her husband, Damon. Their dining room and garage were destroyed in the fire, but the rest of the structure survived.

Still, the couple had a lot of work to do on the home, including putting in new floors. The kitchen also had to be gutted because of water damage from firefighting efforts. Mattson chronicled all the work on her Instagram page.

“It felt surprisingly normal. It felt great to feel normal, again,” said Mattson, marketing director for Jordan Vineyard and Winery.

She said Sunday’s gathering served as encouragement for those who are still in the process of rebuilding.

“Some of us are already living in homes. Some are getting close,” Mattson said.

She said some of her friends who are rebuilding have come over to her home. She said “just finally seeing someone who regain their life gives (them) hope.”

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.