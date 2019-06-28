5 dead in San Jose killing identified

SAMANTHA MALDONADO
ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 28, 2019, 10:29AM

SAN JOSE — The five people who died following a shooting in San Jose Sunday night have been identified.

Police say Chi Dinh Ta, 66, shot his relatives to death before he took his own life. The victims are Le Thuy Hoang, 51, of Milpitas and Phung Ngoc Hoang, 48, Thanh Hoa Hoang, 23, and Thi Que Tham, 42, of San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

Police found Ta dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound early Monday. Two victims were found shot to death inside the residence, and two others died after being taken to the hospital.

Ta planned to kill his in-laws because was upset his wife was able to get visas for her relatives to travel from Vietnam to the U.S., a relative said Tuesday.

