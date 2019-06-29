Smith: Look there, Santa Rosa’s downtown sunflowers working their magic

It was pretty ugly.

The vegetation in sidewalk planters near Santa Rosa’s central post office and library had all gone feral or died. Paul Miller deplored the barren scene for just so long.

Then he acted. An attorney working from offices on Second Street between D and E, Miller last year took it upon himself to plant some ornamental greenery at the entrance to the city parking lot right across from the post office.

He lugged water to the plantings, which took off nicely. Encouraged, Miller then moved on to the long-bare, narrow strip of dirt bordering three long sides of the lot on E between Second and Third.

He planted sunflowers, tomatoes, basil. Soon, he beamed to see passersby stop and admire the linear urban garden, perhaps kneel to taste a cherry tomato or snap off a leaf of basil.

One day, city parking supervisor Luke Morse stepped up and introduced himself to Miller. The green-thumbed and civic-minded lawyer thought, “Busted!”

But the city guy told him, “I love what you’re doing, but let’s do this in a partnership.”

Morse provided to Miller’s beautification effort topsoil and mulch, and he restored water service to the planters.

Just the other day, Morse saw a woman carry a bunch of cut sunflower blossoms from the strip. Curious, he asked what she would do with them.

The woman replied that she was taking them to The Living Room to brighten the day of homeless women and children who make use of the Cleveland Avenue drop-in center.

When Morse shared the story with Miller, it wasn’t clear which of the partners in the guerrilla garden blinked away tears first.

ST. FRANCIS PONIES UP: Nobody was on the job Tuesday at St. Francis Winery & Vineyards near Kenwood because it was a holiday.

Joe Martin Day.

Martin, you may know, co-founded St. Francis. In addition to making it a premier winery, he donated prodigious amounts of time and money to local community causes.

Martin died in 2015 at 80. St. Francis employees each year honor him by picking a day near his June birthday to go out and make a difference.

On Tuesday, the 75 of them toiled all day at the ranch home near Oakmont of The Pony Express, the therapeutic equestrian program best know for its pony rides at Howarth Park.

Founder Linda Aldrich was blown away by all the crew did: Re-roofed and painted the barn, replaced an old creek bridge, upgraded and set down new sand in the arena, trimmed trees, rejuvenated the tack room and classroom used by the kids who tend to the ponies and horses, extended water and power and internet to the barn, and on and on.

“It was amazing,” Aldrich said. “Our ranch looks better than it ever has.”

Just another happy and productive Joe Martin Day.

ON THE 13TH TEE of Rohnert Park’s Foxtail Golf Club, Ben Morie was about to swing when he heard footsteps.

A woman was walking past with her dog. Morie asked nicely if she’d pause while he took his shot.

Then he added that he’d make it worth the woman’s while to stop and watch, because he would perform a miracle: he’d hit a hole in one.

Darned if he didn’t.

