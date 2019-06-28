Fire destroys building under construction in Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA — A fire has destroyed a block-long condominium complex under construction in Silicon Valley.

Santa Clara County Fire Chief Bill Kelly said the fire broke out at the four-story building shortly after noon Friday, sending construction workers to flee the heat and flames.

Kelly said everyone evacuated safely but one worker was sent to the hospital after suffering a leg injury while jumping from scaffolding.

Residents at nearby homes were evacuated as firefighters doused the flames.

Kelly said the building was in the framing stages of construction.

Mayor Lisa Gillmor told the San Jose Mercury News a city inspector who had pulled up to the building was among the first to report the fire. She said with the building under construction, the cause of the fire "could be just about anything."