Fire destroys building under construction in Silicon Valley

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 28, 2019, 2:15PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SANTA CLARA — A fire has destroyed a block-long condominium complex under construction in Silicon Valley.

Santa Clara County Fire Chief Bill Kelly said the fire broke out at the four-story building shortly after noon Friday, sending construction workers to flee the heat and flames.

Kelly said everyone evacuated safely but one worker was sent to the hospital after suffering a leg injury while jumping from scaffolding.

Residents at nearby homes were evacuated as firefighters doused the flames.

Kelly said the building was in the framing stages of construction.

Mayor Lisa Gillmor told the San Jose Mercury News a city inspector who had pulled up to the building was among the first to report the fire. She said with the building under construction, the cause of the fire "could be just about anything."

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine