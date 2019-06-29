Rohnert Park man suspected of attempted break-in

Rohnert Park police arrested a man Friday afternoon on suspicion of attempted burglary and prowling, crediting a watchful neighbor who noticed unusual activity.

The city’s Department of Public Safety was tipped off around noon that a man had knocked on the door to a home in the 6600 block of Meadow Pines Drive and, after nobody answered, slipped into the backyard and tried to enter through a sliding glass door, according to a news release.

The suspect fled after an officer arrived but was caught after the policeman chased him for about a quarter-mile, according to the department.

Sergio Heredia-Trujillo, 26, of Rohnert Park was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, prowling, and violating probation stemming from a felony vandalism case, police said.

