Rohnert Park man suspected of attempted break-in

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 6:35PM
Updated 15 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Rohnert Park police arrested a man Friday afternoon on suspicion of attempted burglary and prowling, crediting a watchful neighbor who noticed unusual activity.

The city’s Department of Public Safety was tipped off around noon that a man had knocked on the door to a home in the 6600 block of Meadow Pines Drive and, after nobody answered, slipped into the backyard and tried to enter through a sliding glass door, according to a news release.

The suspect fled after an officer arrived but was caught after the policeman chased him for about a quarter-mile, according to the department.

Sergio Heredia-Trujillo, 26, of Rohnert Park was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, prowling, and violating probation stemming from a felony vandalism case, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine