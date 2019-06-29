Mendocino County doctor sentenced to six months in jail for shooting neighbor’s dogs

A Mendocino County doctor was sentenced to six months in jail and felony probation Friday for shooting his neighbor’s two dogs, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office said.

Benjamin Hanna Meyer, 67, pleaded guilty in April to two felony animal abuse charges. He additionally admitted to using his own gun to shoot the dogs, which were inside a fenced pen, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. One of the dogs was killed, while the other was seriously wounded, a prior news release said.

Meyer, who is listed by the state’s medical board as a certified cardiologist working out of Ukiah, claimed he thought the dogs were involved in the death of his horse.

Meyer was ordered to surrender to authorities on Aug. 29 so he can begin his sentence at the county jail. His conviction also prohibits him from owning a firearm or ammunition for the rest of his life, the news release said.

Mendocino County Superior Court Judge John Behnke handed down the sentence and Assistant District Attorney Dale P. Trigg was the lead prosecutor.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.