Control burn planned for Saturday near Calistoga

A controlled burn is scheduled to place Saturday in the hills between Calistoga and Santa Rosa, sending a visible plume of smoke into Sonoma and Napa counties.

The burn will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the 7900 block of St. Helena Road, said Cyndi Foreman, fire prevention officer for the Sonoma County Fire District.

“I’m certain that it will draw a lot of people’s attention, especially on a clear day,” she said.

A private community in the area, known as Monan’s Rill, has contracted a private, professional fuel and fire management team to conduct the burn, she said.

“They have a lot of common area within the community, and the community up there has been working really actively and really hard on creating a fire-wise community,” Foreman said.

The burn was originally scheduled for last year, but was delayed to accommodate community concerns, Foreman said.

“We were looking at doing this burn back in October, and it just really, for all involved, it was just a little bit too close to home and a little bit too sensitive of a time,” she said.

