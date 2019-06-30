Two men suffer injuries, one seriously, in west Sonoma County shooting

Two men were injured, one seriously, when a shooting broke out in Valley Ford late Saturday night, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

About 20 people were at a residence near the Bodega Bay Oyster Co. in the 12000 block of Valley Ford Road when the shooting occurred at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Brandon Cutting said.

Some of the people had gathered at the rural property after attending a baby shower at another location earlier in the day, he said.

One man was airlifted to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, Cutting said.

Another man suffered a leg injury, though authorities declined to say how he was injured. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was expected to survive, Misti Wood, the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Both men are from Rohnert Park, Cutting said.

Investigators were combing through leads on Sunday. However, the Sheriff’s Office did not provide many details about the shooting or a possible motive.

Authorities are looking for at least one, if not more, suspects involved in the shooting, Cutting said.

The Sheriff’s Office requested that anyone with information about the shooting to contact its investigations unit at 707-565-2185.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.