3 homes destroyed in Guerneville blaze

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 30, 2019, 1:49PM
Updated 12 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Three downtown Guerneville homes were destroyed this weekend in a blaze that took fire crews at least two hours to contain, authorities said.

The fire started around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at a residence near the corner of Fifth and Church streets. No one was injured, though two families were inside their residences when the blaze broke out, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said.

Two men in the home where the fire started were cooking at the time, Baxman said. However, he said, the cause of the fire still was under investigation.

The home was in the middle of a complex of three separate residences, Baxman said. The blaze quickly spread to a nearby home to the south where a man and a woman were living.

The fire then reached a separate residence to the north nearest to Fifth Street that was unoccupied at the time, Baxman said. The roof on that structure collapsed.

Fire crews from the Russian River, Monte Rio and Forestville fire departments battled the blaze, along with firefighters from Cal Fire, he said.

Crews were aided by favorable weather conditions — there was no wind at the time, Baxman said.

“If we would have some wind and embers, we would have had major issues,” Baxman said.

The three homes are located just to the south of a large multifamily apartment complex.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine