Authorities search for Healdsburg man reported missing in Grand Canyon

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 30, 2019, 6:31PM
Updated 53 minutes ago

Authorities are searching for a Healdsburg man reported missing on a trip to Grand Canyon National Park.

Peter Francis Schwab, 66, was on a river trip when he was last seen Friday on a small beach downriver from the National Canyon, according to National Park Service officials. He had gone on a hike to the Narrows within the park, officials said.

Park rangers combed the area and alerted river runners and others to be on the lookout for the missing hiker.

Schwab was wearing a tan, full-brim hat, white long-sleeved shirt, gray cargo shorts and older-style Teva sandals or shoes.

He was described as a 6-foot, 235-pound man with gray hair and hazel-colored eyes.

No other details were available Sunday.

