President Trump steps into North Korea, agrees with Kim Jong Un to resume talks

SEOUL, South Korea — President Donald Trump on Sunday became the first sitting American commander in chief to set foot in North Korea as he met Kim Jong Un, the country’s leader, at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone, and the two agreed to restart negotiations on a long-elusive nuclear agreement.

Greeted by a beaming Kim, the president stepped across a low concrete border marker at 3:46 p.m. local time and walked 20 paces to the base of a building on the North Korean side for an unprecedented, camera-friendly demonstration of friendship intended to revitalize stalled talks.

“It is good to see you again,” an exuberant Kim told the president through an interpreter. “I never expected to meet you in this place.”

“Big moment, big moment,” Trump told him.

After about a minute on officially hostile territory, Trump escorted Kim back over the line into South Korea, where the two briefly addressed a scrum of journalists before slipping inside the building known as Freedom House for a private conversation along with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea. Trump said he would invite Kim to visit him at the White House.

“This has a lot of significance because it means that we want to bring an end to the unpleasant past and try to create a new future,” Kim told reporters. “So it’s a very courageous and determined act.”

“Stepping across that line was a great honor,” Trump replied. “A lot of progress has been made, a lot of friendships have been made, and this has been in particular a great friendship.”

A showman by nature and past profession, Trump delighted in the drama of the moment, which he had arranged with a surprise invitation via Twitter barely 24 hours earlier.

Never before had American and North Korean leaders gotten together at the military demarcation line, where heavily armed forces have faced off across a tense divide for 66 years since the end of fighting in the Korean War.

The encounter in Panmunjom had been cast as a brief handshake, not a formal negotiation, but the two ended up together for a little more than an hour. After emerging from their conversation, Trump said he and Kim had agreed to designate negotiators to resume talks in the next few weeks, four months after they collapsed at a summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The American team will still be headed by Stephen Biegun, the special envoy, but it remained unclear who would be on the North Korean side after reports of a purge of Kim’s team. Asked later if North Korean negotiators were still alive, Trump said: “I think they are. I can tell you who the main person is. And I would hope the rest are, too.”

Trump was already scheduled to make an unannounced visit to the DMZ during his trip to South Korea, and he portrayed the idea of meeting Kim as a spontaneous one, although he had been musing out loud about it for days. Still, it caught even his own staff by surprise and forced an extraordinary scramble to arrange logistics and security, a task that would ordinarily take days or weeks.

Trump gambled that the show of amity could crack the nuclear logjam, underscoring his faith in the power of his own personal diplomacy — even with brutal strongmen like Kim — to achieve what past presidents could not.