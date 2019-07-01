Fire displaces six at Graton care home

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 1, 2019, 8:41AM
July 1, 2019

A blaze broke out late Sunday at a men’s care home in Graton, displacing six residents, a fire official said.

The fire started just before midnight on a bench outside the residential facility, Graton Fire Chief Bill Bullard said. Flames traveled up the wall and into the attic.

“While the exterior fire was quickly extinguished, it took some time to locate the fire in the attic space,” Bullard said.

Firefighters from Graton, Forestville, Occidental, Gold Ridge and Cal Fire responded to the blaze, which caused moderate damage to the residence.

“Damage was contained to the exterior walls, walkway and a section of the attic,” Bullard said.

All of the residents’ belongings were spared, he said. Before they can return to the care home, the ceiling and roof will need to be repaired, Bullard said.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

